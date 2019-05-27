Rajinikanth invited for Modi swearing-in ceremony

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth was today invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in New Delhi on 30 May.

Modi, who was re-elected with a thumping majority for a second term at the centre, will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday. The ceremony will take place at 7 pm.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had won a resounding majority in the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, securing 352 seats in the 545-member lower house of Parliament.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth had announced his entry to politics almost a year-and-half ago. He said that he would face Assembly elections in Tamilnadu and contest in all 234 constituencies.