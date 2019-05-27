Rescued sea turtles treated, released into sea near Chennai

Chennai: Tree Foundation rescued sea turtles, where three of them were rehabilitated and released off the coast of Periya Neelankarai recently.

“This year, we had received turtles with flipper injuries, carapace (shell) injuries, extreme dehydration and entanglement in fishing nets and buoys. Now, it is time for three of our stranded turtles who have been nursed back to health to return to the ocean, their natural habitat,” said Tree Foundation chairperson, Dr Supraja Dharini.

The rescued turtles were taken to the Tamilnadu Veterinary College, Vepery, where they underwent thorough examination for any internal injuries. They were then administered the necessary treatment and medications to aid in their speedy recovery. They were placed in spacious tanks with salt water and fed daily with a healthy diet consisting of fish, squid, crabs and shrimp, a press release said.

Supraja Dharini said, “Seeing them return to the ocean and knowing the challenges they will face can be a very bitter sweet feeling. Deep down though we know that, despite the challenges they may face, their life belongs in the ocean.”

The turtles were taken by boat 3 km offshore and released near the rock formation where a wide variety of prey fish are always found. This was in order to make it easy for them to feed and readjust to the open ocean once again, the release said.