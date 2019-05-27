Rs 1.56 crore cash found on road at Kotturpuram in Chennai

Chennai: In a mysterious case, two men on a two-wheeler dropped a bag containing Rs 1.56 crore cash on the road on seeing beat policemen at Kotturpuram last night.

Sources said Sub-Inspector Ramu, Head Constable Sakthivel and a member of Friends of Police group, Annasamy, were on night patrolling at Vardharajapuram, Kotturpuram.

They came across two men riding on a two-wheeler. The duo, on seeing the police vehicle, threw the bag they were carrying and sped off.

When the police checked the bag, they found Rs 500 notes stacked in a bundle. The total worth is said to be Rs 1.56 crore. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the locality to trace the registration number of the vehicle. The investigation team is trying to verify if it was hawala cash.