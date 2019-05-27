Surendra Nagar residents happy with new water lines

Chennai: Residents of Adambakkam Surendra Nagar are now a happy lot thanks to the efforts of residents’ community – Federation of Adambakkam Welfare Associations (FAWA) and Surendra Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Together, they have solved the long-pending issue of laying new metrowater pipelines that had been in delayed by multiple government agencies.

Speaking to News Today, Surendra Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association president, G Ramesh Kumar, said, “About six years ago, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had taken up the project of relaying the fresh water pipes in the locality. However, First Street, Sixth Street Fourth Cross and Tenth Street in Surendra Nagar were left out for reasons unknown.”

Following which, the residents group have been following up with the government bodies for about a decade which saw the light recently.

“The decade long fight saw the coming together of CMWSSB and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) that had issues to fix our problem,” said FAWA president Augustine David.

FAWA advisor Srikanth said, “The problem can be traced back to the days of when Adambakkam was still under Alandur Municipality and the shift was made to metrowater from Palar water connection in 2010 roughly. Following the completion of project, the metrowater line was connected with the fresh pipes except in the left-out area. While all the households which received new lines were regularly supplied water, we were in a fix.”

Srikanth emphasises that despite the glitch, CMWSSB took efforts to ensure their water needs are fulfilled by facilitating a connection with the old lines.

“We made a representation seeking some arrangements to CMWSSB. Following which, we were regularly supplied with water and now we get twice in a week. Considering the magnanamity of the water scarcity that the entire State is reeling under, we are happy that we receive the resource this often,” Srikanth added.

At present, the construction work got over and the authorities are giving individual house connections.

Augustine David, secretary Saravanan, treasurer babu and other members who have worked for the project to see the dawn are not done yet but on a spree to fix the civic problems of the neighbourhood on a swing. Efforts to contact CMWSSB officials in this regard ended in vain.