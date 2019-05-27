Vinoth scores match-winning fifty

Chennai: Vinoth of Apollo Tyres scored an unbeaten half-century to help Apollo Tyres defeat Royal Enfield in a GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league cum knockout trophy match, held here recently.

With Apollo Tyres batting first, Vinoth’s knock of 71, which included seven fours and a six, propelled the team to a total of 176 for 9 in 30 overs. Chasing 177, Royal Enfield were all out for a paltry 97. A Prithviraj of Apollo tyres took three wickets.

Scores :

Apollo Tyres 176 for 9 in 30 overs(Vinoth 71, 84 b 7 fours 1 six, Mathan 27, Kooda lingam 3 for 29) beat Royal Enfield 97 allout in18.1 overs(A.Prithviraj 3 for 14)

Player of the match: Vinoth of Apollo Tyres

RR Donnelley 180 for 7 in 30 overs(Sridhar 26,Ashok 30, N.M.Premkumar67 50b 10 fours 1six)beat Accenture 99 all out in 20.1 overs( Murali 5 for 30)

Player of the match: Murali of RR Donnelley