Broken speed bump causes accidents in West Mambalam

Chennai: “A heavily-damaged speed bump situated at the busy stretch of Govindan Road, West Mambalam results in frequent accidents,” cautioned Daniel Subbiah, a resident here.

“Many, especially newcomers, fail to notice this, in the absence of adequate lighting. They lose their balance and fall down on the road,” he added.

“A number of MTC routes such as 18K and 88D, also ply through the street, passengers of which, are forced to experience bumpy rides,” he said.

“Being a crowded area with temples, church and shops around, the authorities should immediately take action and set right the speed bump in order,” he noted.