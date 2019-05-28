Civic body steps up work on pedestrian plaza

Chennai: The much-awaited Pedestrian Plaza project in the neighbourhood is back in the news, as the civic body has stepped up its related work and aims to complete the same by July this year.

“The construction of the pavement on both sides of Pondy Bazaar, is in full swing and will be done by next month,” said an official positioned at the site.

“In due course, other facilities like benches, fountain area, children’s play area and comfort rooms will be arranged,” he added. It may be noted that ever since the work for this pedestrian plaza commenced a year ago, in the busy commercial segment, there has been mixed response from residents, commuters, shoppers and vendors.

While it was earlier announced that the project would be completed by March, the deadline could not be met, due to technical difficulties faced by the working team at the site, it was informed.

About this, an official of Chennai Smart City Limited, said, “The group faced issues in fixing cables for various amenities like special lighting, e-toilets, musical fountain and mobile charging units. Hence the delay. Now that these issues are addressed, work is underway.”

Speaking on parking facilities for shoppers, she said, “The multi-level parking lot, coming up in the area will accommodate several hundreds of vehicles under one roof. Also, few streets situated nearby have been identified for parking, which will address the said problems.”

The project that is divided into three parts, one from Panagal Park to Thanikachalam Road, another from Thanikachalam Road to Boag Road and the third connecting Boag Road with Anna Salai near Teynampet, is a first of its kind, taken up in T Nagar under the Smart City initiative.

Briefing the proposed traffic plans, the official stated, “From Panagal Park, only MTC buses and two wheelers will be allowed , while other vehicles can go through Thanikachalam Road to reach Pondy Bazaar. This will facilitate shoppers and pedestrians to move without hassles.”

