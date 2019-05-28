K K Nagar residents want civic body to lay new roads in the locality

As the city is witnessing acute water shortage due to failed monsoon, water tankers are most sought after. From Double Tank, K K Nagar, hundreds of tankers fill water and supply it to various localities.

The policemen, for their part, have instructed tanker drivers to drive slowly and be extremely careful in residential areas.

However, damaged roads in a few areas make it difficult for tankers and other motorists to navigate the neighbourhood. Residents request the civic body to lay a new roads or do patch-up work.

Ramasamy Salai and P T Rajan Salai junction