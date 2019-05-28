Motorists parking vehicles on newly laid cycle tracks irks commuters

Civic body spent crores of rupees in laying cycle tracks at K K Nagar, covering P T Rajan Salai, Ramasamy Salai and Lakshmanasamy Salai.

They installed concrete bollards so that motorists do not use it and make it free for pedestrians and cyclists.

When motorists started to park vehicles on the track, the authorities put up a board stating it was meant only for cyclists. But, motorists continue to violate it and now it has become a common sight to see two-wheelers and even a car parked there. The ones who do not use it are cyclists.