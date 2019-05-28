Public Health Centre celebrates International Nurses Day

Chennai: Public Health Centre in the neighbourhood celebrated International Nurses Day in its premises on 11 May.

A press release said, the centre felicitated and honoured all the nurses who were serving the institution for decades.

Sisters Bhuvaneswari, Sheena Rani and Ashwini, were given the ‘Best Service’ awards by centre medical director Dr MK Srinivasan, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr MK Srinivasan in his speech, reiterated the selfless service of the nursing community in the rehabilitation of patients. Providing a cultural platform for the programme, PHC also organised events like singing, fancy dress competition for nurses and prizes were distributed.

The event also saw the honouring of Dr CG Narayanan, a dental surgeon, who has completed 50 years of meritorious service in Public Health Centre.

Speaking on this, a member of the centre said, “PHC always feels proud to celebrate this day every year and honour the sisters, by following the footsteps of our founder late MC Subramanyam.”