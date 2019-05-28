Ramagundam in Telangana records 47.2 degree Celsius

Hyderabad: Telangana has been reeling under heat wave condition for around a month now and mercury at several places shot up to the 40-degree Celsius mark.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday issued a warning that this condition was likely to prevail in isolated places of Telangana till 31 May.

According to IMD, Hyderabad, thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 kmph and lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places till 29 May. Ramagundam recorded 47.2 degree Celsius, which is the State’s highest. Followed by this, Adilabad and Nalgonda recorded the maximum temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius. Nizamabad recorded 45.3 degree Celsius and Hyderabad 42.5 degree Celsius.

People in the State have been asked to take precautions and not to get exposed directly to sunlight. In view of prevailing weather conditions, the government last week extended the summer holidays for schools upto 11 June.