Chennai: Tambaram Music Club organised Sadhguru Thiyagaraja at Shri Sankara Vidyalaya Matriculation School, East Tambaram, 26 May.

A press release said the event began at 4 pm with a concert by Bashyam and students.

At 5 pm, violonist A Kanyakumari was felicitated followed by Pancharathna Keerthanaigal. At 6 pm, a violin concert by Kanyakumari and L Ramakrishnan was held.

The programme come to an end with Anjaneyar utsavam at 8 pm, the release said. For further details, contact 9841174537.