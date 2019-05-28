Women forum’s initiative for terminally-ill patients

Chennai: Jothi Madhar Sangam functioning in T Nagar for several decades, recently provided free training on making paper bags to terminally-ill patients at Karuna Sagar, a home run by RMD Pain and Palliative Care Trust (T Nagar), recently.

Speaking on this, sangam president, Lakshmi Raghukumar of Burkit Road, said, “Most of the inmates who suffer from diseases like cancer took part with enthusiasm and learnt to make paper bags. Our forum provided the required materials and taught them. Arrangements were also made to buy the products with the help of nearby shops in the area.”

Around 40 members of the home eagerly interacted with the team of the women’s forum on the said day, a press release said.

The organisation also plans to conduct another workshop for the benefit of the inmates. “We will organise this during June, wherein training on various hand-made items will be given. Few self-help women groups will also participate in the programme,” commented Lakshmi Raghukumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Karuna Sagar’s Dr Republic Sridhar, said, “These kind of sessions will help them engage themselves in a productive manner.”

For details, contact 98411 58018.