Chief Minister Palaniswami chairs high-level meet on water scarcity

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today chaired a high-level review meeting about the acute water shortage problem in the State and the steps to be taken to overcome it.

Sources said ministers P Thangamani, S P Velumani and senior officials took part in the meeting at the Secretariat.

Recently, Palaniswami said action had been taken to address water scarcity.

Speaking to mediapersons at Madurai airport, he said the lack of monsoon rain has led to the present drought-like condition.

“Steps were taken to tackle this issue even before elections were announced and the officials have been briefed about the steps that have to be taken. Collectors have been instructed to ensure drinking water supply regularly wherever it is needed and it is being followed now. Necessary funds to carry out these works have also been sanctioned,” he added.