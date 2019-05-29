Children call me Eli mama: SJ Suryah

‘I am happy that at a time when people watch films for star value, it feels good that crowds come in for good stories as well’, says SJ Suryah. Speaking at the success meet of Monster in Chennai, Suryah, said, ‘The story is the hero of this film”.

Directed by Nelson Venkadesan, the movie was about encounters between a youngster and a rat. Priya Bhavani Shankar was also part of the cast. He added, ‘The team watched the movie in theatres with the audience. One of the children even called me Eli Mama, I took a picture with him and posted it on Twitter.’ He thanked Nelson and the producers at Potential Studios, and said the music for the film by Justin Prabhakaran was also a reason for the success.

Nelson Venkadesan said, ‘When I wrote the film, I didn’t think it would become such a big success and that so many children would enjoy the film.’