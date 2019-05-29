Heatwave to last two more days in Tamilnadu, says Met Dept

Chennai: Heatwave is expected to last for two more days in Tamilnadu, according to IMD reports despite the end of Kathiri Veyil today.

Peak summer in Tamilnadu, referred to as Agni Natchathiram a.k.a Kathiri Veyil commenced 4 May and ends today.

The intensity of heat it brought forth in several parts of Tamilnadu was higher than the past summer average. This was partly because Fani cyclone sucked away the humidity in the air from the southern States as it moved to Odisha and West Bengal.

Yesterday and today, the temperature touched 40 degrees Celsius in more than 10 places, including the usual ones like Tiruchi, Karur, Vellore and Madurai. In the Vellore-Tiruttani belt, maximum temperatures touched a sweltering 45 degree Celsius.

In Chennai, with the end of the traditionally hottest part of the year, IMD said the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius. The nights are, however, going to be warmer than usual with the minimum temperature just a notch below 30 degrees C.

A weather expert said, “The nights are warmer because the daytime temperature is high and the heat gets trapped as the nearby areas are hotter and there is no wind movement.”

“Like in previous years, the daytime temperature will go down because of the effect of the southwest monsoon which is expected to commence in a week over Kerala. The days will be hot and nights warmer till the end of this month,” he added.

RAIN EXPECTED

The situation is bound to improve from Friday as monsoon conditions look favourable over southern Bay of Bengal. This condition will bring fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms over the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Down south, the convergence of winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal will produce weather instability in the region. Kerala and Tamilnadu will get fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are also possible over Karnataka and northeastern parts of Andhra Pradesh.