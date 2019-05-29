Mani Ratnam is my guru, declares Aishwarya Rai

Mani Ratnam is my guru. I am happy to work with him, says Aishwarya Rai.

The former Miss World actress confirmed recently that she will be part of Mani Ratnam’s mega venture Ponniyin Selvan.

She was part of Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar, Raavan and Guru earlier. She joins hands with him for fourth time.

Says Aishwarya Rai, “I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled, and just happy to work with my guru. It’s happening. Back to school.”

Aishwarya might be playing the role of Nandhini in Ponniyin Selvan. She is a power-hungry, deadly and manipulative woman in the movie.