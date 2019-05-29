Nel Jayaraman’s works now part of Tamilnadu school lessons

Chennai: In a way of honouring agricultural scientist Nel Jayaraman, details about him and his works have been mentioned in the plus-two textbooks.

The School Education Department says that this will be welcomed by students and parents.

Widely acclaimed for his work on conservation and revival of several native paddy varieties of India, Nel Jayaraman, after a prolonged struggle with cancer, breathed his last 6 December 2018.

An ardent follower of Nammalvar, Jayaraman began his quest to revive native paddy varieties that led him to fame. But he did not just stop there. He distributed the conserved seeds to farmers at rice festivals to make them easily available.

What started on a small-scale grew into a huge movement. Today, around 40,000 peasants across Tamilnadu are cultivating indigenous rice varieties.