Two persons assault, rob friend of phone, jewels in Chennai

Chennai: Two men have been arrested for robbing and assaulting their friend at Anna Nagar.

According to the police, Mani Bharathi and Gopinath, both aged 30, had a fall-out with their friend Sathyaraj (30) over a business plan.

The duo beat him up and stole his phone, bracelet and gold chain on 19 May.

The police said Sathyaraj from Thanjavur worked for a private company. Mani and Gopinath, who are also from his native place, had business plans with him and joined him in the city.

The trio lived in a rented house in Anna Nagar. On 19 May, while they were together on the road, a fight broke out and the duo began attacking Sathyaraj. After being robbed, the following day, Sathyaraj lodged a complaint against them at Thirumangalam police station.

Subsequently, the police arrested the duo and recovered the mobile phone.