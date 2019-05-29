Yogi Babu’s Pannikutty shoot completed

Pannikutty is a romantic entertainer that stars Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in the lead roles. Produced by Lyca International, the movie is directed by Kirumi fame Anucharan. Said Anucharan, ‘Its wrap for Pannikutty. A laugh riot rural entertainer.”

He added, “A pig plays an important role. The cast also includes Singampuli, Dindigul Leone, Lakshmi Priya and Vijay TV fame Ramar.’ The movie has music by K, who worked in fi lms like Aandavan Kattalai and 490. The teaser of Pannikutty will be out soon.