Chennai cops meet locals, discuss security measures

Chennai: A team of police personnel headed by Tholkappian, Assistant Commissioner of Police, T Nagar District, took part in an interactive session with residents at State Bank of India Colony, Station Road, West Mambalam, on 18 May.

A press release said, Tholkappian in his address briefed about the safety measures for senior residents and women in the area.

He listed out ‘Dos and Donts’ to be followed by residents and asked them to bring to the notice of nearby police in case of difficulties.

Inspector of Police, Sundar, in his speech, pointed out the support system like police booths, patrolling vehicles available for the residents and requested to make use of the facility, for safe living.

Colony association secretary, V Krishnaswamy, welcomed the gathering and other office-bearers listed out various issues to be addressed in the area.

Apart from colony members, residents of streets like Narasimhan Street, Umapathy Street, Lake View Road and Station Road took part in the event.

Also several members of Big Shop Merchants’ Association and Station Road participated.