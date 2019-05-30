Chennai duo stages street play on air pollution

Chennai: The team of Sabarivas and Raghavendr, youngsters and longtime residents of West Mambalam, is back in the news. Not too long ago, they had staged a play on water conservation, which had gained appreciation from all quarters.

Now, they have again got together to stage a play on air pollution. According to sources, “This one will be staged during the first week of June, under the banner, Theatrekaran, at various locations.”

Briefing about this, Sabarivas said, “The air we breathe now is heavily polluted, when compared to how it was three decades ago. Not much efforts are taken to curb the ill-effects, even as the root cause is rapid increase of vehicles in the city.”

About the concept of the play, he said, “Our team will divide into several parts and depict the dangers of vehicular pollution. We will also offer few solutions for the issue.”

“One of the characters will explain how residents of the same area can be grouped to travel by a single vehicle to their work spaces, situated in one locality. Also, switching off the engines during signals, can also help the cause,” he added.

Theatrekaran is also set to stage an English play ‘Asuras’ at Museum Theatre shortly and is working for the same, it is informed. When asked about the feedback on their earlier play, Sabarivas noted,

“It came out well. Many people who watched the show continue to be in touch with us and talked about implementing a few ways like avoiding shower baths, reusing vegetable water for gardening and other tiny plants in houses, using the water from air-conditioners for toilet purposes in their homes.”

How do they manage funding?

“Many of the team members contribute to the cause and corporates like Larsen and Toubro too have supported and encouraged us to put up our play in their premises,” said the youngster who is also an active member of Thozhan, an NGO involved in creating awareness on road accidents.

Sabarivas can be reached at 98849 66613.