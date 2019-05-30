Dramatist Appa Ramesh honoured

Chennai: Appa Ramesh, a dramatist and member of Crazy Creations, was honoured with ‘K Balachander Award of Excellence in Theatre’, during the 27th Theater Fest, conducted by Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, Maharajapuram Santhanam Salai recently.

A press release said, Ramesh, a longtime resident of Ramasamy Street, received the honour from novelist Sivasankari in the presence of PS Educational Society’s KVS Gopalakrishnan and sabha president Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetty.

Veteran dramatist PC Ramakrishna was also conferred with ‘Nataka Choodamani’ award at the venue.