Chennai: Exnora Greater Chennai, T Nagar, organised Varuna Japam at Padmanabha Street, recently.

A press release said, scholar PR Raja Vathiyar presided and chanted japam along with residents of various streets for rains.

Speaking on this, a co-ordinator of the event, said, “Failure of monsoon in the last few years has caused severe water scarcity. Hence, Exnora organised this event to welcome rain.”