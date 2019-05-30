GoDaddy unveils Online Starter Bundle in India

Chennai: GoDaddy has launched its Online Starter Bundle, an all-in-one internet solution for small business owners and entrepreneurs in India.

The firm claims that the the product offers an India-specific domain name, a starter one-page website, along with a secure professional email account, enabling people to easily bring their ventures online.

The Starter Bundle comes with a choice of domain extensions between .in and co.in, for businesses to highlight their location to potential customers across the country.

VP and MD, GoDaddy India, Nikhil Arora, said, “We, at GoDaddy, are continually working towards driving innovation to help empower India’s dynamic and rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. We believe India thrives when small and medium entrepreneurial ventures succeed. The GoDaddy Online Starter Bundle includes all essential tools that a business needs to present a professional brand to the online world. Our aim is to help ensure more online adoption among Indian businesses, by giving them easy-to-use and affordable products to turn their dreams into reality online.”

The Starter Bundle is currently available at a cost of Rs 996 for .in domains and Rs 900 for co.in domains, for the first year of the product roll-out.

GoDaddy is also sponsoring the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 to help raise awareness about creating an online identity amongst small business owners and entrepreneurs across the country.