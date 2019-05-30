Govt school PT teacher in city makes a mark

‘Harish Master’, as he is popularly known among students of Government Girls High School, Usman Road, is all set to retire as its Physical Education teacher. But he shall continue to live in the hearts of the students, who have tremendous amount of love and respect for him.

Recently, he had provided about 50 new shoes for students in the academic year 2019-2020, a press release said. Harish during his service, managed to procure donations from various quarters for the betterment of the school and also helped many get meritorious scholarships.

He regularly organised awareness sessions in slum tenements about the necessity to educate the girl in every family, the release added.

Speaking to News Today, Padma, headmistress of the school, said, “Harish is fond of children and gives them guidance and support throughout the year. He also encourages them to participate in other extra curricular activities like sports and helps to procure necessary equipment for them.”

“He also went a step ahead and tried convincing parents to allow the children to pursue other interests, and stressed the need to hone one’s skills,” she added.

