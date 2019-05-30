Narendra Modi, 57 Ministers take oath

New Delhi: Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the second successive time today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.24 cabinet-ranked ministers, 24 Ministers of State and another nine Ministers of State (Independent Charge) also took charge.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Among those who took oath as cabinet ministers were Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad as well as leaders from NDA allies like Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Lok Janshakti Party’s Ram Vilas Paswan. Allies AIADMK, PMK, JDU and Apna Dal do not figure in the new government.