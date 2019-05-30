Nilgiris celebrates ‘World Milk Day’

Chennai: Nilgiris has announced that it will be celebrating ‘World Milk Day’ on 1 June. The brand is also offering customers offers on its dairy products for the entire June month.

A release said customers can buy Nilgiris flavoured milk, priced at Rs 35, with a buy one, get one offer. Other offers include a 30 per cent discount on products.

Business head, Nilgiris, Nikunj Biyani, says, “Milk in itself is filled with high nutritional value and is an important ingredient for a healthy living. Right from our morning cup of coffee, to making some delicious paysum, milk is versatile. While everyday needs to be dedicated to this food product, we invite everyone to make the most of our dairylicious products available at all Nilgiris stores.”