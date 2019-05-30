Police installs CCTV cameras in most places at K K Nagar

Chennai: The presence of CCTV cameras and blinking lights near them, will make miscreants think twice before committing a crime. Hence, we have installed the third eye in almost all streets of K K Nagar, said R7 Police Inspector (L&O), V Srinivasan.

He told News Today, “Till February this year, 1,005 CCTV cameras were there at 249 locations. Now, additional 110 cameras have been installed at 25 locations taking it to 1,115 total cameras at 274 places at K K Nagr. We have have a sense of fulfilment.”

“Also, 37 cameras were found not working and 13 have been repaired so far and the rest will be completed in the coming days,” he added.

The R7 police limit covers Anna Main Road, P T Rajan Salai, Rajamannar Salai, Munusamy Salai, 80 Ft Road and Arcot Road. “We want to have CCTV cameras for every 50 metres and blinking lights near them. Seeing the lights itself, the culprits will stay away,” the Inspector said.

Srinivasan also sought the cooperation of residents welfare associations, particularly with CCTV cameras. “If they are unable to fix on their own, we can arrange for sponsors. Residents should come forward and work with the police to keep our locality safe,” he said.

The Inspector said he was ready to meet residents and the associations can arrange for the meetings so that all issues can be addressed.

Time and again, the police have been insisting on CCTV cameras, as they help them in solving crimes quickly. Instead of questioning multiple suspects and leads in connection with a crime, they can narrow down on the culprit with the help of cameras, they say.

Srinivasan can be reached at 94438 08523.