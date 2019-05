Chennai: “Walking is a nightmarish experience on Station Road, connecting Anjaneyar Koil Street and Mambalam Railway Station, as the entire stretch is damaged with gravel spread all over,” complained Parthasarathy, a resident here.

“Ever since the 2015 floods, authorities have failed to take any action to set right the damaged road. Now, it is causing a lot of hardship to pedestrians. A re-lay of road is necessary here,” he pointed out.