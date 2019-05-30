TTK Prestige, SCNL to offer affordable cooking solutions

Chennai: Ktchen appliance brand TTK Prestige has announced a partnership with Satin Creditcare Network Limited (SCNL) to provide affordable and healthy cooking solutions to low income groups in South India.

According to a release, TTK Prestige, which sells over 30 million products per year, will be selling pressure cookers, induction cooktop and mixer grinders to over 70,000 existing SCNL clients in Karnataka and Tamilnadu.

Senior vice president (Retail and Alternate Channels), K G George, said, “At TTK Prestige, we believe that it is every person’s right to have access to healthy cooking tools. We are immensely pleased to partake in this initiative with SCNL to empower rural households with the right cooking solutions. Our objective is to take this initiative across India and ensure that ultimately every Indian kitchen has a TTK Prestige cooking appliance.”

Speaking on the initiative, COO, Satin Creditcare, Dev Verma, said, “Making TTK Prestige products easily accessible to a large number of disadvantaged rural households can bring about a significant improvement in the way they cook and consume food. At Satin Creditcare, we strive to improve the quality of life of our clients and their families by social engagement.”