V V Charitable Trust celebrates 10th anniversary

Chennai: Ashok Nagar-based V V Charitable Trust (VVCT) celebrated its 10th anniversary with a unique performance of Swaraanjali, a musical band comprising 11 singers, at The Music Academy, Alwarpet, 18 May.

VVCT is a non-profit organisation helping underprivileged and BPL children in their education and also supports in the development of infrastructure for four government and government-aided schools.

Founded in a humble way 10 years ago, VVCT has extended support to 6,000 students so far. VVCT works with a team of trustees – A V R Varadan, A S Kumar, Sudha Varadan and T V Navanithakrishnan. Some of the activities of VVCT include conducting 111 girls empowerment programme, providing infrastructure in schools, honouring teachers and holding rural youth sports events.

Swaraanjali is a bunch of music lovers and working professionals in different fields. They came forward to perform for the 10th year celebration of VVCT working for the noble cause of poor children’s education, a press release said.

For details, contact A S Kumar at 98840 48960 & Sudha Varadan at 98842 17100.