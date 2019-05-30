Velacheri residents take oath to save water

Chennai: A rain water harvesting awareness camp was held on 22 May at 15th Street of Tansi Nagar. A press release said, Assistant Engineers of Chennai Metrowater and Sewage Board, A Kumaresan and V E Vasantha Meenatchi of wards 179 and 178, respectively, provided insights into rain and drinking water management.

It was discussed that groundwater was not available in the area and everyone is dependent on Metrowater. The main reason for this is ineffective maintenance of wells in the neighbourhood. Even bore wells don’t help solve the issue. The stromwater drains in the area direct rainwater to the sea, thus, rendering it useless. If this water is saved, it can be made available to nearly 5,000 families in Udayam Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar and Bhuvaneshwari Nagar.

To implement this plan, the Tansi Nagar Welfare Association plans to file a petition to government. During the event, an oath was also taken to manage water and use it judiciously.

For details, contact 91766 01710.