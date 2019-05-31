Asha Bhonsle tweets thank you note to Smriti

New Delhi: Legendary singer Asha Bhonsle was among thousands attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Minister’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. Yet, it was just one person who came to her rescue while she was stranded in the crazy rush at the Rashtrapati Bhavan – newly elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani.

“I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won,” tweeted the Bollywood playback singer.

Smriti Irani replied to the tweet with a folded hand emoji. Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi by 55,120 votes in Amethi, a traditional Congress bastion, earning the title of the ‘giant killer’.

Several personalities from the film and entertainment industry attended the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening.

Rajinikanth, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Boney Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar and Rajkumar Hirani were some of the guests in attendance.