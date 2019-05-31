Fake cop robs pedestrian at R A Puram

Chennai: A man posing as policeman robbed Rs 2,500 from a pedestrian on the pretext on searching his wallet.

According to the police, the victim Meghanath Shah (27), worked for a private company at Guindy Industrial Estate.

On Thursday, he was walking on Fourth Main Road, R A Puram at 8.50 pm, when a man on a two-wheeler stopped him. He claimed he was policeman and demanded Meghanath to show his wallet for a search.

Meghanath handed his wallet. The con man took Rs 2,500 from it, threw the wallet and sped on his vehicle. Based on a complaint lodged by Meghanath, R A Puram police have registered a case.