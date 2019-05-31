MMA launches study on mobile advertising

Chennai: The Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), has launched its Neuroscience Cognition Research that stated that the human brain needs 400 milliseconds (or 4/10th of a second), to engage with mobile advertising and trigger an imprint, positive or negative.

A release said the research was done to test and assess the duration at which advertising on mobile platforms can be recognised and processed cognitively.

The report provides directives to advertisers on how to leverage specific visual elements to capture the brain’s attention and the need to contrast ad complexity to the ad’s contextual environment.

MD, MMA – Asia Pacific, Rohit Dadwal, said, “The challenge of attention in advertising is not new. MMA has now brought in neuroscience to understand the human brain’s reaction to advertising because it pushes the boundaries of what eye tracking studies allowed. MMA is committed to walking the path of science in marketing for brands. This report will demonstrate to marketers that the need of the hour is to focus on developing the right creative content given that human attention is a scarce commodity.”