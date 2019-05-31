Piaggio launches Aprilia Storm at Rs 66,727

Chennai: Piaggio India has launched the Aprilia Storm scooter in India at Rs 66,727. According to its maker, the 125cc scooter offers buyers best-in-class power, performance and premium riding experience.

Commenting on the launch of Storm, MD and CEO, Piaggio India, Diego Graffi, said, “Known for its undisputed racing heritage, Aprilia uses cutting-edge technology to design and create premium differentiated products for the youth of the country that reflect the true characters of brand Aprilia. Storm has a dynamic exterior theme with vibrant colours, specially designed wide terrain tyres, 125 cc engine and customisation through accessories that makes it unique.”