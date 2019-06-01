Ajith’s next is about politics

After completing Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith will work again with the director of the film, H Vinoth. The two are coming together again for a political thriller.

Sources say that Ajith will playi a police officer-turned-social activist. Plans are on to shoot the film from august and release it in April 2020. Sources say that it would speak about politics.

Vinoth had narrated a couple of stories and Ajith chose this one. Other cast and crew are yet to be finalised. The movie will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, who is producing Nerkonda Paarvai, the official remake of hit Hindi film, Pink.