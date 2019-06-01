Election of Pondy Assembly Speaker 3 June

Puducherry: The election of Speaker of Puducherry Assembly is scheduled to be held on 3 June.

A release from the Secretary to the Assembly A Vincent Rayar said Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has convened a meeting of the Assembly at 9.30 am on 3 June and has scheduled the election of Speaker the same day.

It also said necessary intimation has been sent to all the MLAs including, the three nominated legislators individually for filing of nominations.

The post of Speaker has been lying vacant after V Vaithilingam (Congress) quit it on 21 March to contest the 18 April Lok Sabha poll here.

Vaithilingam won the parliamentary election and has not however quit the post of MLA so far, official sources said. Presently, Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundhu is the officiating Speaker.