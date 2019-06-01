Jai acts in a rom-com next

Actor Jai is currently busy with his 25th venture. Being directed by veteran S A Chandrasekhar, it is a breezy love story as the title suggests.

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu fame Vaibhavi and Athulya play female leads.

Speaking about the film, Jai says, “I am happy and thrilled that my 25th film happens to be a bubbly, energetic and engaging romantic entertainer. To work with a veteran like S A Chandrasekhar is a delight. With his young team, he keeps the set entertaining all through the day. I requested SAC sir to name my character as Vijay and he readily agreed.”

The movie has music by Siddharth and cinematography by Jeevan. Love Matter is produced and directed by SAC.