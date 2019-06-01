Jayam Ravi completes shoot for ‘Comali’

Actor Jayam Ravi has completed the shoot for Comali, a laught-riot, directed by newcomer Pradeep Ranganathan.

It would be bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh. Kajal Aggarwal, and Samyuktha Hegde will play the female leads.

Music will be by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi and camera by Richard M Nathan.

Nine different looks of Jayam Ravi from the movie were officially released by the makers.

Jayam Ravi will be next seen in JR25 directed by Lakshman and produced by Sujataa Vijayakumar under the banner Home Movie Makers. This film will have Dudley as the cinematographer and D Imman as the music director.