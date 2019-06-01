Karthi on a signing spree

Filmmaker Karthik Thangavel, who made his debut with Jayam Ravi starrer Adangamaru, has signed his next. He will be directing Karthi now.

Sources say that the project would be bankrolled by Prince Pictures, who made Dev before.

Karthi is currently shooting for Jeethu Joseph’s untitled film which also has Jyothika, Sathyaraj, and Nikila Vimal in pivotal characters. The actor is also part of an entertainer with Rashmika Mandana as heroine.

His action thriller Kaithi is releasing in July. Karthi is also likely to play an important role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.