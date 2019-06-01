MediaTek launches 2nd edition of ‘Technology Diaries’

Chennai: Leading semiconductor manufacturing firm, MediaTek, reiterated its 5G readiness with the launch of the second edition of its “Technology Diaries”, here.

The firm, through its product aims to create more opportunities for making technology accessible and understandable to the common man.

The event was presided by MediaTek India, managing director, Anku Jain, deputy director of Marketing and Communications, Anuj Sidharth.

Heading the firm that clocked $7.9 billion in revenues last year, Anku Jain said, ‘Twenty four per cent of our revenue is invested back in research and development.’ He added that MediaTek is present in roughly 20 per cent of homes globally.

Speaking about the importance of the sub-continent, the managing director of the chip maker said, “India is a very important market (for us) in terms of talents available.”

He also mentioned that the company is steadily heading towards making artificial intelligence and 5G a reality in India in the coming years.

Elaborating on the latter, Anku Jain said, “4G right now does not support high density of users in a particular area, so 5G will help in that. It can also facilitate remote surgeries with the doctor and patient in different locations.”

However, he also pointed out that it could take some time to reach its full potential in India.

At the event, the firm also announced that its Helio chip P90 would be rolled out globally “very soon”.

MediaTek representatives also assured that Digital India plans would definitely help them in taking AI and 5G plans one step closer to reality very soon.