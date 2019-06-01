New cleaning machines at Elliot’s Beach

Chennai: Residents of Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar and Adyar are elated after receiving mechanised beach cleaning machines. It will be shared between Zone 181 (Besant Nagar Elliot’s Beach) and Zone 182 (Thiruvanmiyur Beach) on alternative days.

Secretary of East Coast Beach Walkers’s Association, Thiruvanmiyur, T Arunachalam said, “Thanks to the CEO of Rialto, Chander Swamy, for the follow up and the Chennai Corporation for including our Thiruvanmiyur beach in the work.”

As per reports, cleaning operations with these machines are carried out in the mornings at the Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Palavakkam beaches in Thiruvanmiyur, which draw huge crowds during the weekends.

For details, contact 91766 86829.