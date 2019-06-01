Prasanna to play pivotal role in Malayalam film ‘Brother’s Day’

Actor Prasanna, who was last seen playing a negative role in Thiruttu Payalae 2, is making his debut in Malayalam film industry. He has been signed to play a pivotal role in a film titled Brother’s Day. Playing the lead role in the movie is Prithviraj.

The movie also marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn. The first look poster of the film, featuring Prithviraj was released online. Sources say that the film is a complete commercial entertainer and the shoot has been progressing at a brisk pace for a while now.

The team is currently shooting in Greece for the film’s second schedule. Mia George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Aima Sebastian are also a part of the project, say sources