S Rly comes up with new timings for fast locals

Chennai: With the relaunch of fast local trains between Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu-Tirumalpur after a gap of nearly 11 months today, the Southern Railway has come up with new timings.

According to a press release, train (40518, 40520, 40522, 40526) Chengalpet-Chennai Beach semi fast local will leave Chengalpet at 7.50 am, 8.05 am, 8.25 am, 8.50 am and reach Chennai Beach at 9.15 am, 9.47 am, 9.55 am and 10.20 am, respectively.

Train (40704) Tirumalpur-Chennai Beach fast local will leave Tirumalpur at 7.05 am and Chengalpet at 8.10 am and reach Chennai Beach at 9.30 am.

Train (40706) Arakkonam – Chennai Beach Fast local will leave Arakkonam at 7.30 am, leave Tirumalpur at 8 am and leave Chengalpet at 9.05 am and arrive Chennai Beach at 10.28 am.

Train (40707) Chennai Beach-Arakkonam fast local will leave Chennai Beach at 5.13 pm and arrive Tirumalpur at 8.40 pm and Arakkonam at 9.15 pm.

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has appealed to the suburban commuters and rail users through a press release once again to refrain from footboard travel and cooperate with Railways in ensuring safety of train operations and be generally vigilant and alert while travelling on the fast locals.