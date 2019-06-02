City resident rescues mentally challenged children, trains them

Chennai: Ever wondered where mentally challenged children, who are abandoned, are taken to? Where do they live and will they ever lead a “normal” life?

In hindsight, V Nagarani is a person who rescues such children from the streets. But the founder of Hope Public Charitable Trust is a bit more than that.

Having started her NGO in 2003 in Ambattur, she went on to rescue children who had no place to call home and children who did not know what home is. Today, more than 110 children are under her care and the organisation has sprouted another branch in Aminjikarai as well.

Speaking to News Today, Nagarani said her motto is to provide skill development to chidren with intellectual disability so that they can make their own livelihood.

“We promote new skills and innovative hand made products prepared by the children in our organisation to the government,” she said.

The organisation provides vocational training, gardening, jewellery making and teaches those students to make useful products from ice cream sticks, etc.

“We aim to showcase their talents and their hand made products to the government. Through this they feel that they are employed and are equal to normal people because the private sector as well as the government sector do not employ or provide much opportunities to them,” she said in a worried tone.

“We cannot bring them up in education, but we can give them skills to lead their life,” said Nagarani.

The founder of the organisation is supported by her family and by “few good-hearted people” in her endeavour. Having registered her organisation in 2007, the government took notice of her work and provided her a renovated government school with seven rooms in a bid to do their part.

The government also provides night meal. She has been requesting the government to take charge of the home, but due to norms this is being denied.

But the sad reality is that they are very likely to be asked to vacate the building due to varied reasons. “I am looking for a permanent place to care for these children at the moment,” said Nagarani.

The organisation is providing many other services including, offering special schools, early intervention for autism, orphanage for special children and adults, livelihood programs for mothers of special kids.

“I see them as God’s children. My aim is to provide them the exact facilities that a normal child gets,” she said.

She has a special educator to teach them about their self grooming and activities. There is a lack of special educators in her organisation.

Keeping her sight set well on creating awareness, Nagarani has trained more than 6,000 people in Tiruvallur district alone. Nagarani said her future plans are to place mentally retarded children with better IQ in public and private sectors. Contact Nagarani at 98413 30330.