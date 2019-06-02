Park at AN Colony, Mudichur almost turns into a tourist attraction

Chennai: At a time when most parks in the suburban areas are not up to the mark, the one at AN Colony, Mudichur, is what a park should be.

“This park is like no other. It’s the first time I am seeing such well-maintained equipment and even CCTV in a park,” said Sheeba, a first-time visitor to the park at AN Colony Mudichur.

This park was inaugurated under the “Amma Park” scheme sometime last year. It stands out for its uniqueness and well-equipped facilities. The park houses a full-sized and well-maintained badminton court along with its most striking feature, its outdoor gym. It reflects the nature of the park as it is well-equipped and clean.

The park has ergonomically designed walkways and strategically placed benches for park-users. It has evenly spaced LED light poles. The amenities don’t stop there. The park also is under complete CCTV camera surveillance, has an RO water purifier and first-aid kit on site in case of an emergency. With children running around, this is a thoughtful addition to the facilities of the park.

Kudos to ANCARWA (AN Colony Residents Welfare Association) as they are responsible for the maintenance of the park. Some of the

swings, chairs and even the carrom set are the result of contributions from the residents.

The CCTV cameras have been made possible because of the donations from ANCARWA president M G Anandaraj.

“We are thankful to the government for the park but would appreciate some support for maintenance because as of now it is ANCARWA paying for the complete maintenance and development of the park,” said Anandaraj.

The association has a subscription scheme and gives its members the option of paying Rs 50 or Rs 100 every month towards the watchmans salary.

“Most of the people in this park are from other areas who have come just to visit the park.It has almost become a tourist attraction,” said ANCARWA secretary Ebinezer Paul.

This park has set a standard for what a local park can be in the suburb and under the care of its local residents association it will continue to showcase the potential of a local park. The park is open from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm and 8.30 pm.

This article was written by Theodore Herold Rajan.