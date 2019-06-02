Sethupathy takes fifer

Chennai: Sethupathy of ICI RC took a fifer against EPF RC as his team won by 151 runs in a 50TH All-India YSCA Trophy match, recently

Batting first ICI RC score a mammoth 221 for the loss of five wickets in 30 overs, with Kumar top-scoring with a 70. Chasing 222 to win, left-arm spinner Sethupathy’s five-wicket haul helped dismiss EPF RC to a paltry 70 all out.

Scores

AVM Rajeswari School169 for 7 in 30 overs (Shikeeswar 86 (71b 11 fours), Sourav 37, Surya 4 for 27) beat YMCA ( Royapettah) 166 allout in 27.4 overs (Aasrit 3 for 19, Arunachalam 3 for 44)

Player of the match: Shikeeswaran of AVM Rajeswari

ICI RC 221 for 5 in 30 overs(GR Pradeep 33, Kumar 70 (70b 7 fours 1 six), T Pravin 47, Sasi 26, Adhitya 3 for 48) beat EPF RC 70 allout in 19.3 overs (Sethupathy 5 for 15, T Arun kumar 3 for 24)

Player of the match: Sethupathy of ICI RC