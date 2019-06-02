Venkat shines for YSCA

Chennai: Venkat from YSCA scored an unbeaten 66 to guide his team to a 136 run victory over Servion Global Solutions in a G.R.Kuppuswamy memorial league cum knockout Tournament match, held here recently.

Batting first, riding on half-centuries from Venkat and Alfred Sam Jose, YSCA scored a huge total of 264 for 7 in 30 overs. Chasing the big total, Servion Global Solutions just managed to score 128 for the loss of six wickets.

Scores:

YSCA 264 for 7 in 30 overs ( Alfred Sam Jose 52, Venkat 66 62b 9 fours, Vijay Anand 38, S.Daniel 26not out) beat Servion Global Solutions 128 for 6 in 30 overs( V.V.Manjunath 30 ,,Rajan 33)

Player of the match: Venkat of YSCA